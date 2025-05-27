  • home icon
  • "Would've Aldo'd Topuria" - MMA X weighs in on the prime Conor McGregor vs. Ilia Topuria debate

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 27, 2025 21:44 GMT
MMA fans debate about prime Conor McGregor vs. Ilia Topuria debate. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
MMA X has engaged in a debate about who would be victorious in a potential featherweight clash between Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria.

McGregor has not returned to the UFC octagon since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021, where he suffered a career-altering injury at the end of the first round. On the other hand, Topuria captured the featherweight title in 2024, which he has now vacated to move up to the 155-pound division, in a bid to become become a two-weight champion.

'El Matador's' massive success in the UFC has drawn comparisons with the Irishman, as fight fans continue to debate who would win in a hypothetical matchup. Both fighters possess tremendous knockout power. ‘The Notorious’ would threaten with his powerful left hand, while Topuria would look for opportunities to unleash his deadly combinations.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one X user commenting:

"McGregor would have Aldo'd Topuria, let's be honest with ourselves here."
Others commented:

"I hate Topuria but come on, Prime Conor is not even top 30 MMA. He couldn’t even beat a Diaz brother."
"Topuria wins with his hands behind his back."
"Ilia, and it ain’t really close. Conor was lucky there was sh*t competition in his time."
"Ilia gets starched by shoulder strikes in round one."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @JacobCookeMMA on X]
Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor's UFC return rumors

Conor McGregor had hinted at potential retirement earlier this year in the middle of his political aspirations and BKFC duties.

However, after Makhachev vacated his lightweight championship, 'The Notorious' called out Dana White and the UFC.

White had an on-street interview with Adam Glyn, where he said:

"He's not fighting anytime soon. I haven't talked to him in a minute."

Check out Dana White's comments about Conor McGregor below:

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
