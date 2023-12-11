"Would've been better working with Freddie Roach" - Ex-UFC star claims Tony Ferguson's decision to train with David Goggins could backfire at UFC 296

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy is not too thrilled with Tony Ferguson's decision to train with David Goggins ahead of UFC 296.

'The Outlaw' recently sat down for a chat with Submission Radio where he previewed the upcoming UFC 296 event. At one point, Hardy spoke about Ferguson, who is competing on the card.

Hardy believes that 'El Cucuy's' decision to train with Goggins, a former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker, might not prove fruitful as he might not be training for the things that he needs to improve upon.

The former UFC fighter added that the 39-year-old should have chosen someone like renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach, who Ferguson has worked with in the past, to help him prepare for the bout.

Hardy said:

"I think Tony has misinvested his energies in this training camp. Like, he didn't need cardio or heart... One thing [that's] going to stay with Tony Ferguson, it is those two things. He's losing his ability to react. He is losing his ability to move at speed. These are the things that he's gonna struggle with in the fight and he's not done anything from what we've seen training with David Goggins to bolster these things... He would have been better working with someone like Freddie Roach. Someone who's gonna make him sit down on his punches and move one foot after the next and maybe be a little less chaotic and a bit more fundamentally sound."

Check out his comments from the 27:50 mark below:

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett are all set to lock horns at UFC 296. The event will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett criticized Ferguson's decision to go through 'Hell Week' with David Goggins. According to 'The Baddy', the 39-year-old might be overtrained coming into the fight on December 16.

"I think it's crazy. I think it's quite stupid. But if Tony thinks that's what's going to help him, hat's off to you, mate... I just think he's going to be overtrained to death... His body's going to be falling apart. We're only four-and-a-half weeks out from the fight, and he's just done a 'Hell Week'... I just don't understand why he's doing it."

Catch Pimblett's comments below (10:30):