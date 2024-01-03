“Wrasslin in the desert” - Mikey Musumeci takes to the dunes in grappling session with Croatian star Roberto Soldic

Mikey Musumeci and Roberto Soldic found time to wrestle in the desert while filming a TV show for ONE Championship and Netflix.

In December 2023, ONE Championship released the trailer for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. The teasing footage showcased various contestants, including ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Musumeci.

Musumeci voiced his excitement for the challenge on social media, but he has struggled with one aspect of the TV production. Due to the extensive work put into reality television, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ hasn’t trained as much as he would like.

Luckily, the American superstar has trained whenever he gets the chance, especially when other ONE fighters appear as guests. Musumeci recently posted a primary example on Instagram by sharing a video of him wrestling with Soldic.

Musumeci captioned the social media post with the following message:

“WRASSLIN IN THE DESERT 🌵// One of the biggest obstacles for me being on this reality tv show, besides lack of sleep was I had ZERO time to train. I started going insane without training. Every physical challenge I would get to see my friends (the one fighter guest athletes!) . Here I get in trouble from production for training on set with my bro and future One champion @soldicmma 🤣❤️ SOUND ON ⬆️ @onechampionship”

Watch Mikey Musumeci and Roberto Soldic wrestle in the desert below:

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition season 2 is now streaming on Netflix in Asia.

What’s next for Mikey Musumeci and Roberto Soldic?

Mikey Musumeci accomplished tremendous success throughout 2023 by winning four submission grappling matches, including three defenses of his flyweight throne. Musumeci was also selected as the “Submission Grappler of the Year” by ONE.

Heading into 2024, Musumeci is expected to stay active and continue to test himself. Although his next match hasn’t been announced, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ could be matched up in a super-fight against ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Meanwhile, Roberto Solidc went to war against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10. Earlier this week, Soldic posted on X that he hopes to return in March at ONE’s highly anticipated event, ONE 166: Qatar.

Expand Tweet