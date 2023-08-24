“Wreck game” - Fans react to Superlek’s rampage against Taiki Naito

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is as brutal and as fast-paced as the sport he submerses himself in.

There was no doubt about Superlek’s mastery and all-around skillsets when he unleashed war against Taiki Naito at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix in May 2022.

Despite having the opportunity to play it safe, Superlek got into Naito’s face with the ultimate purpose to knock him out. But what he didn’t expect was Naito’s refusal to give up.

They both battered each other’s bodies with blistering leg kicks, elbows, and punches to take this one to a decision. Though Superlek got his hand raised at the end of the final bell, Taiki Naito was credited for delivering a competitive performance against the tournament’s favorite.

ONE Championship fans also agreed to credit both fighters on Instagram for their bravery and stellar performance that night.

Although Taiki Naito is not made of the same cloth as reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, there’s a higher chance of ‘The Iron Man’ leading the aggression against Superlek than the Japanese kickboxer when they collide on September 22.

After years in the making, Rodtang will finally defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against one of the biggest thorns on his side - Superlek Kiatmoo9 - at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Both men are expected to bring their A-game as they fight to prove their superiority over the other in the largest martial arts organizations in the world.

If Superlek succeeds in dethroning his fellow compatriot, he will not only become a double-gold champion but also the undisputed best pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker in the world.

Watch it all unfold at ONE Friday Fights 34 on Friday, September 22 on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel at 8:30 am ET.