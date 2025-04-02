WWE legend recalls how UFC Hall of Famer played "big role" in famous WrestleMania match

A WWE legend recently recalled how a UFC Hall of Famer played an important role in one of his most famous WrestleMania matches. He noted that the MMA star was a welcomed addition and made a valuable contribution.

Bret Hart was involved in one of the most memorable pro wrestling rivalries against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin that culminated in their famous 'No Disqualification Submission' match at WrestleMania 13. UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock served as the special guest referee and even had a physical interaction with Hart after the match.

The match is highly regarded by fans and will both receive the first-ever Immortal Moment award at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hart highlighted Shamrock's involvement as being a valuable addition to his match with Austin. He mentioned that the UFC Hall of Famer added more realism and was important in their storytelling:

"It was kind of like, 'Alright, let's see what we got', and the way [Austin and I] talked about it was just to get the match going, 'Let's brawl out in the crowd'. We got Shamrock... Ken Shamrock was actually a big part of it cause he just gave that authority in there that we needed for the storytelling. Him watching us as we went through the crowd, fought all the way up through the stands... I don't know that it's ever been done before but I know it was pretty intense."

Check out the full episode featuring Bret Hart's comments regarding Ken Shamrock [2:11:29] below:

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock remained with WWE until 1999

Serving as a special guest referee at WrestleMania 13 would end up being a great introduction for UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock as he remained with WWE until 1999.

Shamrock's tenure with WWE was short, lasting from 1997 until 1999, but left a mark by introducing MMA techniques into pro wrestling and quickly gained popularity among the pro wrestling fanbase.

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' eventually departed the pro wrestling leader in favor of a return to MMA, which saw him compete in legendary bouts against fellow Hall of Famers including Don Frye and Tito Ortiz.

Check out a clip of UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock defeating Bret Hart in WWE below:

