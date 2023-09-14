WWE president Nick Khan opens up about vision for 'all-star TKO weekend'

Nick Khan recently opened up about the merger between WWE and UFC, and what their long-term vision is for TKO.

During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the WWE president shared his thoughts on the exciting merger and what fans can expect out of the sports and entertainment juggernauts. He mentioned that the long-term vision for TKO is one that would see both WWE and UFC host their events over the same weekend as a way to maximize the earnings for both TKO entities.

WWE has shifted to hosting their premium live events on Saturday nights in recent years, which is the same night the UFC hosts their Fight Night events and pay-per-views. With that in mind, Nick Khan revealed that one of the visions is for both companies to host a pay-per-view and premium live event on the weekend in between their lineup of shows, so they would be the focus on a particular night.

He said:

"Yes, what everyone envisions is, can you set up an all-star TKO weekend where SmackDown goes on Friday, UFC on Saturday with pay-per-view, and WWE goes with a premium live event on Sunday. Can you do that from the same city? Certainly, a lot of cost efficiencies there in terms of production, but a lot of revenue efficiencies in terms of upside there as well."

It will be interesting to see if what Nick Khan envisions comes to fruition and whether it will see more fans of WWE take interest in UFC and vice-versa.

Nick Khan believes UFC fighters can extend their careers by transitioning to WWE after retirement

There has been a number of former UFC fighters and Hall of Famer that have transitioned from the octagon to pro wrestling.

Most recently, Ronda Rousey was able to utilize her star power and UFC fame and had a successful stint with WWE. During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan shared his thoughts on WWE possibly being an outlet for UFC fighters to continue their athletic careers after they retire from MMA, saying:

"Could you have a Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar come along who can cross from one to the other? Sure, but that's a once-in-a-decade type of thing. In terms of production, Craig Borsari and Kevin Dunn, they've had a number of conversations on those efficiencies, how it might look, how it might work." [h/t Fightful]