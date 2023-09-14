Note on WWE and UFC talent crossing over following TKO deal - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE is planning to get UFC fighters onboard after the official takeover by TKO.

On September 12, the Stamford-based promotion and Endeavour created a newly merged organization, TKO Group Holdings. The merged company on social media officially released several video packages that showcased talents from WWE and UFC as aspects of one premium sports, entertainment, and media company.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that fans can potentially expect a talent crossover between World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The veteran wrestling journalist noted that there have been whispers about how some UFC fighters with good personalities could be a part of the Stamford-based company. However, no big names who are expected to join the pro-wrestling business were revealed.

"I mean, look, if Conor McGregor wanted to do it, but Conor McGregor’s got so much money, he’s not gonna do WWE except for like a one-shot thing. Every now and then there might be like a Matt Riddle, or a Tom Lawlor for that matter, a guy who did UFC for a while and then got into pro-wrestling, who always wanted to be in pro-wrestling at other points." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

WWE confirmed that Triple H would lose a major seat following the TKO deal

The 14-time World Champion Triple H has been on the Stamford-based promotion's Board of Directors since 2015.

After the groundbreaking establishment of TKO Group Holdings Inc., WWE issued a press release. As per the statement, The Game is not listed on the new board committee.

The new Board of Directors led by Vince McMahon consists of 11 members, including Mr. Emanuel, Mr. Shapiro, Mr. Khan, and a few others.

Even though Triple H has to step away from the TKO's board committee, he is still listed as World Wrestling Entertainment's Head of Creative.

It will be exciting to see UFC and the Stamford-based promotion do wonders for fans across the world.

