WWE star Rey Mysterio recreates infamous Dillon Danis moment during recent altercation with Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio has seemingly recreated an infamous Dillon Danis moment with Logan Paul. BJJ and MMA fighter Danis fought Paul in a professional boxing bout at the Misfits X Dazn boxing event on October 14, 2023.

It marked Dillon Danis' maiden boxing match. On the contrary, YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul had previously competed in professional, exhibition, and amateur boxing matches.

'El Jefe' attempted a takedown and an illegal chokehold against Paul in their showdown. Additionally, despite the referee calling for a pause in action, Danis pursued Paul and caused a mass brawl. Danis was disqualified, and Paul was declared the winner via DQ (disqualification).

In the buildup to their boxing match, Danis had relentlessly targeted Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal. He made derogatory remarks against Agdal and posted NSFW content featuring her online.

Nina Agdal eventually secured a restraining order against 'El Jefe'. Besides, the Danish supermodel sued Danis for harassment and defamation. She alleged that he illegally procured her private photos/videos by hacking her social media and publicly unraveled her private content. Their legal battle is still underway.

Moreover, one of the most notable moments of the Danis-Paul feud leading up to their boxing match transpired during their pre-fight press conference last month (October 2023). After an intense verbal altercation onstage, the two pugilists were expected to pose for a face-off.

Nevertheless, Paul hurled what appeared to be a water bottle at Danis. The BJJ athlete responded by throwing a microphone at Paul's face.

While Logan Paul ultimately defeated Dillon Danis in their boxing match last month, he's once again found himself on the receiving end of a microphone attack. Paul is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio for the latter's United States Championship at WWE's Crown Jewel event on November 4, 2023.

During their professional wrestling matchup's pre-fight press conference, Logan Paul faced off with WWE legend Rey Mysterio onstage. Mysterio ended up recreating the Danis-Paul moment during an altercation with Paul, hitting the YouTuber with a microphone to the face.

Dillon Danis jibes at Logan Paul after the YouTuber's face-off with Rey Mysterio

Following his boxing defeat against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has expressed interest in returning to MMA and has been lobbying for a fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Presently, it's unclear as to who 'El Jefe' will fight next. Moreover, Danis was released by Bellator MMA after his loss to Paul, and it's unknown as to which MMA organization he'll sign with next.

Although Dillon Danis' future remains shrouded in mystery, he continues to take shots at Logan Paul. The 30-year-old filed an official appeal, seeking to overturn his DQ defeat against Paul. Furthermore, he's taken to Twitter (X) to address the Paul-Mysterio microphone incident. Responding to a video of the incident, Danis jabbed at Paul and tweeted:

"imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"

