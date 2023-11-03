Rey Mysterio sends message to Logan Paul ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The champion sent a message to his opponent on social media heading into the premium live event.

Logan Paul called out the United States Champion following his win in a boxing match against Dillon Danis. The Maverick expressed his desire to beat the veteran wrestler for the title. In an in-ring segment on the following episode of SmackDown, the two agreed to fight for the championship at Crown Jewel.

Rey Mysterio recently took to his Instagram account to send a message to the YouTube celebrity ahead of their bout. The former World Champion shared a photograph from their in-ring segment on SmackDown two weeks ago. In the captions, the 48-year-old mentioned Paul and said he was ready to defend his title.

"Listo para defender mi titulo de los 🇺🇸 a cualquier costo! Ready to defend my 🇺🇸 tittle at any cost! #letsFKNgo cabron!! #CrownJewel," Rey Mysterio wrote.

Earlier this week, BetOnline deemed Logan Paul the favorite to win the title at Crown Jewel. The Maverick had a 75% chance of winning. You can check the details here.

Rey Mysterio's initial response to being called out by Logan Paul

Logan Paul took everyone by surprise when he called out the WWE Hall of Famer after his boxing bout. Speaking to the MMA Hour, the United States Champion responded to the YouTube celebrity.

Rey Mysterio stated that Paul can easily find him on any Friday night show. He further said that he could not wait to find out what the Maverick ultimately had to say.

"Yeah he [Logan Paul] did call me out, like okay, I am not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on Smackdown. So, I can not wait to find out what he has to say," Mysterio said.

Logan Paul has been excellent inside the squared circle in limited appearances. Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, is a wrestling veteran. The match between the two will certainly be entertaining. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the premium live event in Riyadh as the champion. It may be noted that Logan Paul is yet to win a title in WWE.

