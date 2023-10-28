Potential spoiler on who will leave Crown Jewel with major WWE Championship

During the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul. The possibility of the title changing hands at the Saudi show seems high.

Paul called out the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio following his win against Dillon Danis. The YouTube celebrity expressed his desire to take the championship away from the veteran wrestler. The two confronted each other on an episode of SmackDown and agreed on a championship-deciding fight at Crown Jewel.

Per BetOnline, Logan Paul is the favorite to win the match at -300. It equates to a 75% chance that the YouTube celebrity will become the new United States Champion at Crown Jewel. Sean Ross Sapp took to his Twitter account to share the same.

"As of today, @betonline_ag has Logan Paul favored to become the new WWE United States Champion at Crown Jewel. How do you feel about that happening?" he said.

Considering the wrestling ability of both the superstars involved, the match for the United States Championship is certainly going to be entertaining. Logan Paul has done a great job in all his in-ring appearances. And it's about time the Stamford-based company rewards him with a championship.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul was confident for his fight against Dillon Danis

Logan Paul completely decimated Dillon Danis on the night of the fight. The American influencer looked in complete control as soon as the match started. Even before the fight, Paul was confident about his chances against the Brazillian.

Prior to the bout, The YouTube celebrity shared a video on his Instagram account suggesting he was ready to face the mixed martial artist. He then backed up his words by beating Dillon Danis on the given day.

"In the past three years, I went eight rounds with the best boxer [Floyd Mayweather] on the planet. Soared off the top rope in front of fifty thousand people[referring to his match against The Miz at SummerSlam]. Started a successful business from scratch, and I've been training the entire time. And I promise, on October 14th, I am going to knock this b*tch a** out. I have been counted out for way too long. And I am ready to show you all how great I am," he said.

Logan Paul scored an easy win, as his opponent was disqualified. Following the win, the YouTube sensation shifted his focus towards WWE and the United States Championship.

