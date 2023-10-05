Absent WWE Superstar sends cryptic message amid hiatus

A WWE Superstar, who is currently absent from the company, recently shared a message by posting a cryptic video via social media.

The Superstar in question is Logan Paul. The American influencer last appeared in a WWE ring at Summerslam when he beat Ricochet in a singles contest. Logan Paul's next challenge, however, isn't in the company but a boxing match against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis. The bout is scheduled for October 14.

The Maverick took to his Instagram to share a video suggesting he is ready to face the mixed martial artist. In the video, Paul talks about his previous boxing match and his time in WWE. He has been training hard since his last boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Paul claims he will show everyone how great he is by beating Dillon Danis on the given day.

"In the past three years, I went eight rounds with the best boxer[Floyd Mayweather] on the planet. Soared off the top rope in front of fifty thousand people[referring to his match against the Miz at SummerSlam]. Started a successful business from scratch, and I've been training the entire time. And I promise, on October 14th, I am going to knock this b*tch a** out. I have been counted out for way too long. And I am ready to show you all how great I am," he said.

You can check the post here.

After the bout, Logan Paul might consider returning to WWE. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming boxing match unfolds.

Logan Paul is unhappy about Dillon Danis' social media attacks on fiance Nina Agdal

Since the announcement of the fight, Dillon Danis has been trolling Logan Paul's fiance relentlessly. He even posted a private, sexually explicit image of a woman that he alleged was Agdal. Following this, the latter filed a lawsuit against the mixed martial artist.

Logan Paul has addressed this uncalled behavior on multiple occasions. In an interview with Misfifts Boxing last month, he pointed out Danis has gone too far.

“I think he has gone too far. It’s not affected me, no, because when I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But, you know, actions have consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him. I think the people online are speaking for me," he said. [H/T MMA Fighting]

You can check the interview below:

Who do you think would win the boxing bout on October 14th? Sound off in the comments section below.

