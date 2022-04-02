WWE superstar Becky Lynch has a piece of advice for fellow Irishman Conor McGregor

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch has a simple and straightforward piece of advice for fellow countryman Conor McGregor as the former two-division UFC champion looks to return to the octagon later this year. McGregor has been out of action since July last year after suffering a clean break in the tibia and fibula.

Now in the final stages of recovery, McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later in the year. 'Big Time Becks' said that McGregor should strive to be better than ever upon his imminent return. Lynch believes the 33-year-old will be at the peak of his prowess when he returns and will taste success yet again.

During an interview with The Schmo, she said:

"You just gotta be better than ever, right. Like I came back better than ever, I don't think anybody can dispute that. I think Conor, when he comes back, he'll be better than ever. You can never beat the Irish."

Check out the interview below:

Conor McGregor needs to pick up a win the next time he enters the octagon. He is 1-3 in his last four fights and it's been two years since he won a fight in the UFC. McGregor said he wishes to fight for the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.

Becky Lynch brags about being only woman on WWE roster to have beaten Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch takes great pride in the fact that she's the only woman on the entire WWE roster to have ever beaten former UFC women's bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey. Rousey's solitary loss in WWE was in a triple threat match against Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, when she got pinned by 'Big Time Becks'.

Bragging about her victory against 'Rowdy', Lynch claimed that she 'sent her packing' for three years, the same amount of time the Limerick native has held the Raw women's title. She said:

"I'm the only person who's ever been able to beat Ronda Rousey [in WWE]. I sent her packing for three whole years which is the same length of time that nobody's been able to beat me for this freaking title."

Becky Lynch is scheduled to take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 which is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Becky Lynch: “Our match [Vs Bianca Belair] is the biggest match in women’s history. Two WrestleMania main event winners going head-to-head at WrestleMania. It’s huge. I’m excited to just beat her in like 18 seconds and get the hell out of Dallas, Texas.” Becky Lynch: “Our match [Vs Bianca Belair] is the biggest match in women’s history. Two WrestleMania main event winners going head-to-head at WrestleMania. It’s huge. I’m excited to just beat her in like 18 seconds and get the hell out of Dallas, Texas.” https://t.co/SVlX3OAruW

