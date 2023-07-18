X-rated celebration of Daniella Hemsley proved dire lack of 'role models' for women, says Eddie Hearn - "We live in a f***ing mental world"

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn does not approve of Daniella Hemsley’s objectionable celebration at an influencer boxing event. Hemsley, an OnlyFans model, emerged victorious against Aleksandra Daniel in the semi-final of the loser’s bracket at the Kingpyn Boxing event. When the result was announced, Daniella Hemsley chose to lift her top in celebration, raising quite a few eyebrows.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave his take on the situation while speaking to the media. Hearn opined that children today need to see role models that have achieved bigger things in life even though the odds were stacked against them. He gave an example of Irish boxer Katie Taylor to drive the point through. However, Hearn expressed his disappointment at the ongoing race of clout chasing among the younger generation, of which Daniella Hemsley is a prime example, and said:

“You want kids to behave in a certain way. That’s not a way that you’d want your kids to behave, in my opinion. This is only my opinion. But we live in a f***ing mental world and unfortunately, clout is just being chased all over the place,” Eddie Hearn stated.

Eddie Hearn feels that society today is lacking the right role models for the younger generation to follow. He stressed on the fact that it has nothing to do with gender and both men and women need to do things that are acceptable to parents.

“We need to disassociate ourselves with what it is” - Eddie Hearn in light of Daniella Hemsley controversy

Daniella Hemsley’s scandal, without a doubt, paints the sport of boxing in a negative light. While there has been a widespread appeal for influencer/celebrity boxing matches and events in recent years, Eddie Hearn thinks that it is high time that the boxing community distances itself from this type of boxing event and maintains its dignity. While speaking to Boxing Social on the matter, Hearn stated:

“If I just start preaching, people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion. My opinion is I hate it. We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work… One thing we must understand is that ain’t boxing and that thing needs to be pushed. All that stuff, misfits, Kingpyns… It needs to be booted so far away from boxing and we need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.”

Boxing Social @boxing_social



reacts to Kingpyn contender, Daniella Hemsley, flashing her chest to celebrate her victory, live on DAZN last night.



Do you agree with Eddie's comments? 🤔



#EddieHearn #DaniellaHemsley #Boxing 🗣️ "WE NEED TO DISASSOCIATE OURSELVES FROM WHAT IT IS!" @EddieHearn reacts to Kingpyn contender, Daniella Hemsley, flashing her chest to celebrate her victory, live on DAZN last night. Do you agree with Eddie's comments? 🤔

Daniella Hemsley pushed the envelope with her actions at the Kingpyn boxing event. However, Hemsley later claimed that she had the promotion’s approval to celebrate the win by raising the top.

“I got approval from the promoters, and I was only going to d it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?” Daniella Hemsley said.

Lord Rxn 🦀 @Rxn_605



Daniella Hemsley claims that she got an approval to do her celebration after her victory. Disgusting behaviour by her and king pyn 🤦‍♂️ DAZN needs to take action for whoever allowed her to do this, knowing that the young kids are watching / seated in the arena. #KingpynSF