“Would have knocked Luke Rockhold out cold” - Fans react to Xiong Jing Nan eating a head kick from Tiffany Teo

Tiffany Teo landed an authoritative head kick on Xiong Jing Nan when she tried to take the ONE women's strawweight world championship. The Chinese-born fighter nodded and smiled after eating the powerful kick across her face.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of the strike, including a slow-motion replay:

"She ate that."

Combat sports fans were extremely impressed with this moment from 'The Panda'. They shared their enthusiasm in the comments, with one writing:

"Took it like a champ. That would’ve knocked Luke Rockhold out cold."

Another simply added:

"Beast."

Xiong ate a head kick from a skilled opponent and treated it like it was nothing. She went on to win this fight, successfully defending her strawweight gold in the process.

While 'The Panda' has many great challengers coming for the women's strawweight throne, the Chinese athlete may be looking to complete a trilogy against ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee sometime in the near future.

Is Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee 3 on the way?

Xiong Jing Nan and 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee have met twice before. Each fighter was able to walk away with a victory via stoppage to defend their respective titles against the other. With that, the series is currently tied 1-1.

Lee is highly interested in getting a third fight. In an interview with ONE, the Canadian-Singaporean superstar explained that she not only wants the trilogy but wants to earn champ-champ status.

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status ... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

China's Xiong Jing Nan agreed that a trilogy would make a lot of sense, and she expects it to happen. 'The Panda' explained to SCMP MMA:

"I knew the trilogy was going to happen after we finished our last fight. This is in my planning and in my schedule and it’s definitely gonna happen in the future."

Catch the full interview below:

Could we see another battle of ONE women's world champions? It would be a fight of clashing styles with legacy on the line, and fans will no doubt be excited about the prospect of this matchup.

