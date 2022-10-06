“I’m coming to her weight class” - Xiong Jing Nan aims for target Angela Lee failed to reach

Xiong Jing Nan is putting atomweight queen Angela Lee on notice, threatening to move down a weight class to challenge for her belt.

Xiong recently defended her ONE women’s strawweight world title for the seventh time in a trilogy matchup with Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2. Now that the worst is over on both sides, Xiong doesn’t want her rival to get too comfortable.

Leading the fight series at 2-1, the Chinese power-striker said she’s planning to drop down a weight class and meet Lee head-on for that double-champ status.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Panda’ made the following statement:

“I’ve been thinking about that for a long time. This time, she came into my territory, and guess what? Next time, I’m coming to her weight class.”

Before Angela Lee defeated Stamp Fairtex at ONE X this past March, Xiong had already made up her mind to fight her way to a world title challenge in the atomweight division.

She requested to fight anyone in the top five, such as Jihin Radzuan or Denice Zamboanga. To her dismay, her plans were put on the backburner, as she was booked to defend her crown at strawweight once more against Lee.

Xiong currently holds an overall record of 18-2, including 9-1 in ONE Championship. Her only loss in the promotion came at the hands of Angela Lee in 2019, when she made her first bid for the atomweight world title.

With possibly no one else to face at strawweight, Xiong Jing Nan’s only focus now is to take the fight back to Angela Lee at 115lbs and end their rivalry for good.

Xiong Jing Nan gives a shoutout to her fans and team at Evolve MMA for their support

Following Xiong Jing Nan’s triumphant victory over Angela Lee, the Chinese native didn’t forget to thank her fans, coaches, and family for their unrelenting support.

However, not all fans were happy with the decision. Lee also thought she did enough to deserve the belt. But Xiong Jing Nan stood her ground in the middle of the circle to thank them and remind them that although it was a close match, the judges were right with their decision.

The 34-year-old veteran continued to show her appreciation in an Instagram post with the caption:

“A fight that takes 25 minutes in never a one man show. Behind the glory, behind each time when my hand was raised, is always a team work. I couldn’t have done it without my coach, my team, my friends and family. I’m not the most eloquent, but THANK YOU for all your love and support... This is my belt. I put my heart out defending it and I will do it again, anytime, anywhere!”

