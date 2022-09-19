Watch: Xiong Jing Nan batters Tiffany Teo with a chopping hammer fist from range

Three years after their first two meetings in 2019, Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee will meet inside the circle once against to complete their long-awaited trilogy. The two ONE women’s world champions will come together to headline the promotion’s second Amazon Prime event on September 30 with Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight world title on the line.

In anticipation of the champion vs. champion main event, ONE Championship shared a clip on Instagram of ‘The Panda’ delivering a baseball pitch-style strike with the caption:

“The Panda” pumps a fastball! ⚾ Will Xiong Jing Nan successfully defend the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title against atomweight queen Angela Lee in their epic trilogy battle on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2? @jingnanxiong”

With both women holding one victory over the other, their ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner will serve as the rubber match in one of the best rivalries in women’s MMA history. Their first two meetings delivered two of the best fights of 2019, each scoring a fifth-round finish over the other.

Will Angela Lee join the exclusive club of two-division world champions or will ‘The Panda’ once again successfully defend her world title against the woman whose nickname is ‘Unstoppable’?

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III is the inevitable end to one of MMA’s best rivalries

The rivalry between strawweight women’s champion Xiong Jing Nan and atomweight queen Angela Lee has been raging, even if it’s been nearly three years since the two shared the circle with one another.

Even before the trilogy bout was announced, Angela Lee knew that their third outing was inevitable. Speaking to ONE Championship prior to the announcement, Lee believed there was unfinished business between the two that needed to be handled.

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up.”

While Lee has lived up to her nickname in the atomweight division, ‘Unstoppable’ hasn’t been as lucky in the strawweight division. Even so, Lee is determined to add another world championship belt around her waist.

“I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far