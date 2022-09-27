Xiong Jing Nan would expect excitement in potential atomweight fight against Stamp Fairtex 

It’s no secret that Xiong Jing Nan is interested in trying her hand in the ONE atomweight division once again.

Reigning over the strawweight division for years, ‘The Panda’ could find her way back into the lighter weight class should she score a victory over atomweight queen Angela Lee. The pair are set to complete their trilogy in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday.

Xiong Jing Nan’s only foray into the atomweight division came at ONE: Century Part 1 in 2019, where she challenged reigning world champion Angela Lee. ‘The Panda’ came up short in the contest, losing via submission with just 12 seconds remaining in the bout.

Now Xiong is ready to give atomweight another go and says a fight with ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex would be an exciting matchup.

During an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Panda’ discussed the possibility of a return to atomweight and a potential scrap with the current No. 1 contender.

“While beating Stamp is not an objective, I think I am able to. I also hope that every fighter can respect their opponent and put their best foot forward so that more people can see the exciting fights from ONE. Whether strawweight or atomweight, my next fight will be extremely exciting so I am training hard for it.”

Xiong believes that facing Stamp would be a valuable experience that would allow both fighters to learn from one another, win or lose.

“No matter the outcome, we would both learn a lot from each other. I’ve always believed in myself. As I age, it doesn’t mean that my abilities have deteriorated. I’ve always been working hard and learning from everyone.”

Could we see Stamp Fairtex vs. Xiong Jing Nan in the future?

With Xiong Jing Nan eyeing a potential move to the atomweight division after her U.S. primetime headliner against Angela Lee, a bout between ‘The Panda’ and former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex could be a real possibility.

It would present a fresh and exciting matchup that is sure to entertain fans around the world, but who would have the advantage between the two elite strikers? According to Stamp Fairtex, neither of them would.

Sharing her thoughts with ONE Championship on a potential meeting with Xiong Jing Nan in the future, Stamp suggested there will be no glaring advantage or disadvantage between the two of them.

“No one [would have] an advantage or disadvantage in this game. [Xiong] specializes in boxing, so she will use her fast footwork to get close to me. And I have to keep the distance between me and her by kicking.”

