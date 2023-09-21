Xiong Jing Nan says training camp for Wondergirl has allowed her to ‘rediscover parts of herself’

Xiong Jing Nan has learned more about herself during her most recent training camp.

On September 29, Xiong will switch things up by competing in a special rules bout against ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak. The unique fight features up to nine minutes of action, four-ounce MMA gloves, and all forms of punches allowed without kicks, knees, and elbows.

Xiong switched up parts of her training camp routine to prepare for the different ruleset, leading to a better understanding of herself. During an interview with MixedMartialArts.com, the reigning women’s strawweight MMA world champion had this to say:

“It feels like I'm rediscovering parts of myself, and each day I can feel myself getting stronger and more precise.”

In October 2019, Xiong Jing Nan fell short in her quest to become a two-division world champion due to a fifth-round submission loss against Angela Lee. Since then, ‘The Panda’ has been unbeatable, leading to four consecutive wins, all world title bouts.

The 35-year-old divisional queen last fought in September 2022, defeating Lee in a rematch where ‘Unstoppable’ attempted to claim a second world title.

Meanwhile, ‘Wondergirl’ fought in MMA for the first time in May 2022, defeating Zeba Bano with a first-round submission. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, she lost her latest fight on July 21, a unanimous decision defeat against Lisa Kyriacou.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. ‘Wondergirl’ is one of many intriguing matchups taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14. The September 29 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.