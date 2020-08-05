Yair Rodriguez out of fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov

For the second time a highly anticipated featherweight fight has been scratched. Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov will not fight in the UFC. Granted it's not Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson level, but at least on paper it promised to be a fun fight. And that's where it will have to stay for now.

Yair Rodriguez was supposed to fight Zabit Magomedsharipov in September of 2018. They were then lined up to be the main event later this month at The APEX Center.

Dana White, after the Dana White Contender Series took place, addressed the media about the fight not taking place. Rodriguez damaged his ankle in training which will keep him out for a while. White explained that he not only got a high ankle sprain, but he received a fracture as well. The UFC President admitted they are presently looking for a replacement.

With Zabit Magomedsharipov being ranked 3rd, two huge names are glaring - Brian Ortega and former champion Max Holloway. A fight with "T-City" would be an amazing chess match to watch. Ortega's arguably one of the best on the ground, in the sport. And as far as "Blessed" is concerned, if he wants a third shot at Alexander Volkanovski, a win over Zabit might get him the trilogy fight he'd like.

A win for Zabit Magomedsharipov over either one, in theory, just about locks him up as next in line for Volkanovski. Then a third name popped up in the form of the surging 6th-ranked Calvin Kattar, who is also right now without a fight. He has won two in a row after losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov. And Kattar's manager almost immediately took to Twitter to say his client is ready to go.

If only there was another guy who was willing to step in 👷🏼‍♂️I already spoke to @CalvinKattar and we are ready to go. @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc ✍🏻#FIVErounds https://t.co/csifly1j4f — Tyson Chartier (@TysonChartier) August 5, 2020

With Zabit Magomedsharipov riding a 14-fight win streak, with the last six coming in the UFC, he should be the one in the driver's seat to decide who he fights next. It's still set to be his second card in a row being the main event, the first one being the win over Katar in November of 2019, which was his last fight.