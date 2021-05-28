"You couldn't even knock out 'no chin'” - Petr Yan fires back after being called out by Rob Font 

Petr Yan has issued a scathing response to Rob Font after the new bantamweight contender called him out:

“Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands.”

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

Font made a statement last weekend with a thoroughly convincing unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in Las Vegas. The victory helped to extend his current win streak to four, and it also vaulted him up to third in the bantamweight rankings.

Does Rob Font deserve to jump Petr Yan for a title shot?

While Font did well to control the distance and use his jab, some believe he needs another strong win - and perhaps even a finish - to be in the title conversation.

Rob Font isn’t usually a fighter known for his trash talk, but now that he’s so high up in the rankings, you’d have to imagine he will start to bite back if the likes of Petr Yan try to talk down to him.

At the very least, he deserves the right to defend himself, considering how good he looked against Cody Garbrandt, who many believe could still be champion again one day.

As for Petr Yan, it certainly seems as if he has bigger fish to fry over the next few months.

He lost his UFC bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling after being disqualified due to an illegal knee, and now, he’s out for revenge.

“No Mercy” wants to reclaim his title, but there’s no date set in stone for that rematch as we await Sterling’s recovery from surgery.

The tricky part about the scenario is that bantamweight is clearly one of the two best divisions in the UFC right now. With fighters like Font champing at the bit to make a name for themselves, the title picture is going to be fairly clogged up for Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.