Yana Santos praises the UFC for helping her dreams come true with hilarious "please keep missing" message for future opponents 

Yana Santos was furious after her most recent opponent missed weight, even demanding the UFC impose stricter punishments for such violations. The Russian has since made a complete U-turn on the remarks.

Santos has had a string of bad luck in her UFC career, repeatedly forced to fight opponents who missed weight. For her most recent fight, opponent Maycee Chiasson came in a pound and a half over the contracted limit, an incident that nearly drove 'Foxy' over the edge.

Interestingly, four of her past seven opponents have missed weight, with Chelsea Chandler even coming four pounds over the limit for their August 2024 matchup.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 320, the fighter suggested that the UFC should enforce a 50% pay cut and a point deduction for the transgressors. However, earlier today, the women's bantamweight contender made a hilarious switch, urging her opponents to miss weight more often.

The fine amount incurred by her opponents appears to have added up, enough for Santos to buy a piece of real estate back home in Russia. In a recent post on X, she wrote:

"Just bought a nice piece of real estate back in Russia, thanks to all the fines my opponents paid for missing weight. So yeah, I’ve officially changed my mind, please, keep missing! Big thanks to @ufc for making dreams (and investments) come true." @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00

Check out Yana Santos' comments below:

Yana Santos felt forced to fight despite opponents missing weight

Perhaps the most unfortunate aspect of Yana Santos repeatedly having had to fight opponents who missed weight is that she felt compelled to do so. 'Foxy' believes the UFC would have cut her from the roster had she refused to comply.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, the 35-year-old revealed that she was once forced by the UFC to fight an opponent who had missed weight by a significant margin:

"A couple of fights ago, when my opponent missed a lot of weight and we were thinking, should we take the fight or not, UFC made it very clear that the person who will be punished is me if I refuse to fight. So, I’m not getting paid, I have a chance to be cut and all these things... It’s like the opponent who missed weight is [not] going to have a problem. It’s me that has problems. So, I can’t see that as an option. It is what it is. If I want to keep my job, I have to fight." [H/t MMA Fighting]

