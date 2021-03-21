Adrian Yanez elated as Teddy Atlas showers him with praise for spectacular KO win at UFC Vegas 22

Rising UFC star Adrian Yanez was thrilled to hear the praise given to him by boxing legend Teddy Atlas after UFC Vegas 22.

Yanez served as one of the highlights of the night at the UFC Apex with an absolutely devastating knockout win over Gustavo Lopez. From his technique to his timing, there are plenty of great things that can be said for Yanez and his abilities.

It’s Yanez time

This result would seemingly set him up for a big fight in his next outing. Even though some fans want to focus on who his UFC doppelganger might be, we’d rather look at the man himself. His composure and elegance inside the cage make him one of the most intriguing prospects we’ve seen in quite some time. We’re also pretty sure even Dana White knows that.

We certainly know Teddy Atlas is a fan, as he proved in the following tweet.

This is the greatest and highest compliment you can receive from somebody of Teddy's stature.. and I'm grateful 🙏 https://t.co/YbvHklx2I3 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 21, 2021

“Boxing or MMA doesn’t matter, that is Sweet Science from Yanez.”

Adrian replied with a humble and appreciative comment of his own:

Just a few months in and the UFC is absolutely smashing 2021 out of the park. The success isn’t all just stemming from PPV events and big title fights either. There are also rising contenders who seem hellbent on making a statement. If Yanez can carry this momentum forward, the sky truly is the limit for him.

Bantamweight is arguably one of the two toughest divisions in the UFC right now alongside lightweight. However, we’ve seen many fighters go on an incredible run of form before being rewarded with big opportunities - and Yanez is trending in that direction.

The card as a whole last night was pretty fascinating with everything from solid decision wins to Performance of the Night showings to be found.

The best part? It feels like the UFC and Adrian Yanez are only just getting started for 2021.