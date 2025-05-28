"Yeah, cut Tom from the UFC" - Fans fume as Tom Aspinall's special news tease turns out to be a clothing brand partnership

Fans recently expressed their disappointment after Tom Aspinall's tease regarding some exciting news turned out to be a clothing brand partnership. Aspinall has been linked to a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones, and it appears as though fans were under the impression that the news would be related to that.

Ad

Earlier this week, Aspinall teased that he would be sharing some news on May 28, however, he didn't specify whether it was fight-related.

The news turned out to be a partnership between the current interim UFC heavyweight champion and the sports clothing brand Champion, which will launch his own clothing line.

Check out MMA Orbit's post featuring the partnership announcement below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comment section and sounded off on Aspinall for making a big tease for a clothing brand announcement. Some mentioned that there should be consequences for leading the MMA community on, while others cast blame on Jones for delaying the bout:

"Yeah, cut Tom from the UFC and give Jones the Gane rematch"

"I'm ngl, keep him interim champ forever for that"

Ad

"I'm not gonna lie. I fell for it. Usually they do this and I still fell for it. I blame Jones."

Check out the fan reaction comments regarding Tom Aspinall's partnership with Champion below:

Fan reactions regarding Tom Aspinall's partnership announcement with Champion [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Champion praise Tom Aspinall with partnership announcement

Champion, a very reputable clothing brand, heaped praise on Tom Aspinall when making their partnership announcement.

Ad

Champion posted a video of the announcement along with a caption highlighting Aspinall's achievements in MMA and being the new standard for elite-level athletes. They wrote:

"UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall isn't just a name on a fight card; he rips up the blueprint of what the modern athlete looks like. An elite fighter at the top of his game, a heavyweight with the agility of a middleweight, paired with Champion's proud heritage stretching back generations in combat sports. A true Champion partnership."

Ad

Check out Champion's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.