"Yo clown" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera calls out 'Suga' Sean O'Malley for a rematch 

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera has called out 'Suga' Sean O'Malley on Twitter. 'Chito' already defeated O'Malley at UFC 252 in August 2020 via TKO (Elbows).

O'Malley appeared to have injured his leg in the fight and Vera took advantage, taking 'Suga' down before landing vicious elbows to secure a comfortable TKO victory.

Vera tweeted:

Yo clown @SugaSeanMMA wanna try your luck again? Since no one wants to fight — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 1, 2021

Sean O'Malley has fought twice since his loss to the Ecuadorian fighter and has put up extraordinary performances against Thomas Almeida and recently, Kris Moutinho.

O'Malley has also hinted at the idea of a rematch with Marlon Vera in the past. The Glendale resident posted an Instagram post a while back saying:

"How do you guys see tomorrow nights fight going? Interesting match up, should be a good one. Fighting is absolutely crazy, would love to get this one back someday."

With Sean O'Malley looking to set up a rematch with Marlon Vera to neutralize the only loss staining his otherwise perfect record of 14-1, 'Chito's Tweet calling out O'Malley could not have arrived at a better time. Both fighters are coming off impressive victories and are riding momentum. O'Malley had previously claimed that Vera's victory was illegitimate because of the injury caused to him and that did not sit well with Vera, who has been giving O'Malley heat online ever since.

'Chito' has fought Jose Aldo and Davey Grant since his win over Sean O'Malley in 2020, losing one and winning the other.

Sean O'Malley and his history of leg injuries

One of the most talented fighters in the bantamweight division as well as in the UFC, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley has suffered a few setbacks in his career due to leg injuries.

O'Malley's injury during the fight with Chito Vera that ultimately led to his TKO loss:

When the 'Sugar Show' faced Andre Soukhamthath in his second fight with the UFC, O'Malley put on a dominant performance, piecing up Soukhamthath on the feet.

However, in the third round, O'Malley injured his leg and was rendered unable to place any weight on his. However, he still managed to pull off an incredible victory via unanimous decision.

Watch the highlights of his fight against Soukhamthath at UFC 222 here:

