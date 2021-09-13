"Yo Triller, set this up" - Jorge Masvidal picks rapper Machine Gun Kelly over Conor McGregor for a five-round fight 

Jorge Masvidal recently reacted to the confrontation between Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center.

'Gamebred' tweeted to Triller Fight Club to make the bout a reality. He also picked the Cleveland-based rapper to beat Conor McGregor. He tweeted:

"Yo @triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on @machinegunkelly #supernecessary"

Yo @triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on @machinegunkelly #supernecessary https://t.co/95fT4CZZff — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 13, 2021

The situation broke out after Conor McGregor reportedly asked for a picture with Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper, accompanied by current partner Megan Fox, wasn't interested. The artist, who was set to perform at the awards, pushed McGregor back which led to the Irishman spilling his drink.

McGregor, like he often does, retaliated and tried to get into a physical altercation with Kelly but security controlled the situation.

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor just went at it at the VMA’s. pic.twitter.com/jKVnWO2nzv — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 13, 2021

Jorge Masvidal has frequently rallied for a fight with 'The Notorious' in the past. The tweet might be yet another strategy for the 'BMF' to get McGregor's attention.

Conor McGregor denies that the fight with MGK was over photo request

While speaking to US Weekly, Conor McGregor's spokesperson claimed there was no photo request from the Irishman's side. Conor McGregor also spoke with Entertainment Tonight, calling Kelly a "little vanilla boy rapper."

'The Notorious' said:

“Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The Irish mega-star was seemingly in good spirits after the widely-covered confrontation. He was later seen interacting with fans at the awards show.

