Yoel Romero was preparing for his next fight when UFC 'unexpectedly' released him

Former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero was recently released by the UFC after losing four of his last five fights, including the most recent three.

Yoel Romero was on an eight-fight win streak before that with six knockout wins.

As Dana White would later reveal, similar to various other organizations, UFC suffered financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore will be releasing about 60 fighters from its roster before the end of 2020.

Yoel Romero has since signed with rival promotion Bellator, and he will now be fighting at 205-pounds in his new home.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Yoel Romero discussed his release in-depth for the first time.

“First and foremost it was something which was completely unexpected. I was already training very hard to get ready. I was already thinking about fighting in January or February. At either 185-pounds or 205-pounds.

"We were looking to fight the top 3 in either division, 185-pounds or 205-pounds….The way we were training we thought that we will get one or two wins and the fight for the belt again” Yoel Romero told Ariel Helwani through an interpreter.

Dana White had said that it made no sense for the UFC to retain Yoel Romero, a 43-year-old who had lost his last three fights.

Romero though has fought for the middleweight strap on four occasions in his last five outings. He defeated Luke Rockhold via KO in one of these bouts; however, he was not crowned the champion as he had missed weight.

Possibility of a Yoel Romero vs Anthony Johnson fight at Bellator?

Like Yoel Romero, Anthony Johnson is a KO artist.

‘Rumble’ recently announced his comeback from retirement, joining Bellator after negotiations with the UFC did not work out.

Yoel Romero further stated that there is a '90 percent chance' that both Bellator newcomers will face off against each other in their promotional debuts.

Romero has decided to fight at 205-pounds in his Bellator deal, moving up a weight division.

Johnson, on the other hand, started his career at welterweight before settling in at 205-pounds. A fight between these two will be a scintillating affair.