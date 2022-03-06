"You ain't rich" - Jake Paul takes a dig at Jorge Masvidal after loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jake Paul jibed at Jorge Masvidal immediately following the latter's disappointing loss to former friend-turned-bitter rival Colby Covington at UFC 272. Masvidal and Covington fought each other in the headliner of UFC 272 which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5.

Despite going the distance against 'Chaos' in their five-round welterweight clash, Masvidal fell short on the night, ending up losing via unanimous decision. Covington was able to dominate Masvidal on the ground for the majority of the fight.

Following the disappointing outcome against Covington, 'Gamebred' now finds himself being ridiculed by Jake Paul, who's called out the inaugural BMF titleholder on several occasions in the past. 'The Problem Child' took a dig at Masvidal for recently signing a new deal with the UFC, reportedly making him one of the top-three highest paid guys in the promotion.

Despite signing a lucrative new contract, Paul feels Masvidal still isn't as rich as he claims to be.

"First of all Masvidal you ain’t rich," Paul wrote on Twitter.

Masvidal recently rejected the possibility of fighting Jake Paul in the near future, claiming that the YouTube star-turned-boxer doesn't sell enough pay-per-views. He revealed that he was offered a "petty" $5 million by Paul to box with him but accepting the offer would apparently be similar to taking a paycut for Gamebred.

Jorge Masvidal refuses to rule out possibility of a rematch with Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal believes UFC 272 may not be the first and last time he fought Colby Covington. Despite losing rather convincingly, Masvidal hopes to get back on track and work his way to earning a rematch against his biggest rival down the line.

Matthew Connell @matthewconnell How can anyone complain about that main event being boring?! Covington delivered a technical masterpiece. Just way too many casuals want to see KO’s and don’t appreciate the art of wrestling. Masvidal was broken after. This is MMA kids. #UFC272 How can anyone complain about that main event being boring?! Covington delivered a technical masterpiece. Just way too many casuals want to see KO’s and don’t appreciate the art of wrestling. Masvidal was broken after. This is MMA kids. #UFC272 https://t.co/1L3PKhV2MD

Masvidal said he's looking to further improve his defensive wrestling so that if he ever gets to share the cage with Covington again, the fight pans out differently than it did on March 5. At the post-fight press conference following UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal said:

"If I get on the winning track, improve myself again and I get that fight, it's a fight I'd love to take. I just feel like I can keep improving in those positions where I did f**k up tonight. Just make it a little bit more taxing on him so when we get to the feet, I'm fresher, he's a little more worn out and I could get some big shots on his face and finish him next time."

