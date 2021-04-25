"You all said you wanted violence? You're welcome" - Watch Kamaru Usman's post-fight interview after his KO win over Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman put on an emphatic performance as he knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold during the main event at UFC 261. While Usman had previously dominated Masvidal during their first meeting at UFC 251, he wasn't satisfied with the performance.

Contrary to the beliefs of many, Kamaru Usman sent Jorge Masvidal crashing to the canvas with a vicious right hand in the second round of their welterweight title bout at UFC 261.

When asked about his decision to stand and trade instead of resorting to wrestling, Kamaru Usman said in the post-fight interview-

"Jacksonville, Florida, You all said you wanted violence? You are welcome."

Masvidal came out firing with leg kicks early in the first round, to which Usman responded with overhand rights. While the fight remained on its feet for a few minutes, Kamaru Usman capitalized on a knee from Masvidal and slammed him to the floor.

However, 'Gamebred' was able to quickly get back on his feet, much to the delight of the crowd.

KAMARU USMAN JUST SENT JORGE MASVIDAL TO THE SHADOW REALM. #UFC261 @SpinninBackfist



Jorge Masvidal looked sleek coming out in the second round while Kamaru Usman seemed to be loading up on his punches. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had the last laugh as a crushing right hand knocked Masvidal out of his senses at 01:02 in the second round.

Kamaru Usman trained hard for Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman has the second longest win-streak in UFC history with 14 straight wins under the promotion. However, the UFC welterweight champion went the extra mile to prepare for his fourth title defense against Jorge Masvidal.

Thanking 'Gamebred' amidst a booing crowd, Kamaru Usman said in the post-fight interview:

"First and foremost I just wanna say no disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge (Masvidal). Hey, you elevated me. It's been a while since I have been extremely nervous for fights but he elevated me. He made me go to the workshop and I had to shop in all my tools and come here and put on a performance like that. I told everybody, I'm still getting better. I am still getting better. You know the sky is the limit for me as long as I am the one doing this."