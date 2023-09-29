"You could almost hear it even on the TV" - Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley hail the impact of Sean Strickland's 'leg-kicks' and 'checks'

Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley praised Sean Strickland's strategy in his fight against Israel Adesanya.

Earlier this month, Strickland achieved a remarkable feat by dethroning 'The Last Stylebender' to claim the middleweight championship at UFC 293. The 32-year-old American orchestrated one of the most significant upsets in recent UFC history, outstriking Adesanya for a full five rounds and securing a unanimous decision victory.

Strickland executed a fantastic, yet straightforward game plan, relying on basic boxing techniques and well-timed leg kicks along with efficient defensive maneuvers throughout the grueling 25-minute battle.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the veteran UFC commentator and 'Sugar' delved into Strickland's strategic approach. Rogan claimed that Adesanya might have underestimated 'Tarzan' as a contender, saying:

"Sean Strickland looked so fu*king good, I don't know if that's Izzy being flat. It might be he underestimated him. I think he's also got that front kick to the body off the left leg that people aren't talking about. That was so important because he's standing like this straight up and you don't know when it's coming and every now and then he's stabbing you in the gut. He doesn't throw a lot of kicks but he throws a very effective left front kick and his fu*king checks are on the money."

The UFC bantamweight kingpin chimed in and added:

"You could tell it Izzy like you could almost hear it even on the TV like he'd land those stabbing kicks."

Check out the conversation below (from 1:35):

