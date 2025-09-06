"You can't b*tch about it" - Mike Perry shares honest take on Raja Jackson-Syko Stu situation 

Mike Perry has weighed in on the violent incident involving Raja Jackson and professional wrestler Syko Stu. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star recently spoke about the situation on his podcast.

Perry said that while the line was clearly crossed, combat sports and pro wrestling often blur the space between performance and real violence. Perry noted that Raja, the son of former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, was allowed to enter the wrestling ring despite having no professional experience in that field.

Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, the former UFC star said:

“I thought that a lot of it was for entertainment, but a lot of it was for Raja trying to prove a point... You should have a punishment. I don’t really know, but I think he needs guidance.”

Perry added:

“He fuck*d him up because he signed a contract to do that. You can’t bi*ch about it... Men have to make mistakes, severe mistakes, before they can ever really learn. And it’s scary because I’m raising a boy, and I don’t want him to. I’m trying to teach him all the things. One day it’s going to come when I hopethat whatever decisions he makes, he makes them smart. But all boys eventually are going to be reckless and make some stupid decisions, and then they have to find out what consequences are in order to really learn."

Check out the full discussion below (1:15:15):

The incident Perry was referring to took place on Aug. 23 in Los Angeles at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. What began as a storyline provocation escalated into a violent beatdown, with Raja landing several punches on Stu, who was left severely injured.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson blames Syko Stu’s behavior after viral incident involving Raja Jackson

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson went on an angry rant while speaking out about his son Raja’s violent outburst against professional wrestler Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith. The former UFC champion condemned the assault but argued that Stu’s own behavior contributed to the situation.

The altercation began when Stu struck Raja with a beer can before a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Sharing his thoughts on the incident via an Instagram post, Jackson wrote:

“They [are] not supposed to be drinking and whatever else they [are] doing in the locker room. They [have] been having problems with that guy before. I got people threatening me. They should never have brought race into it. A man went too far and hurt another man. The man that got hurt, it could have been avoided if he kept his beer can to himself. It was a real beer can, he was drinking.”

