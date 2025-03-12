"You barely got past #11 on short notice" - Top UFC lightweight minces no words as he hits out at Justin Gaethje calling for a title shot

Justin Gaethje returned to the octagon last weekend as he defeated Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 313. The No. 3-ranked lightweight was originally set to face Dan Hooker, however, his opponent was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hand injury.

While the withdrawal led to him facing an opponent outside of the top 10, 'The Highlight' called for a title opportunity after beating Fiziev. However, a top UFC lightweight has now called out Gaethje, offering to face him in a No. 1 contender's fight.

Gaethje took to X days after beating Fiziec and wrote:

"I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready."

In response, Arman Tsarukyan made it clear that he doesn't believe Gaethje deserves to fight for the title, imploring the No.3-ranked lightweight to face him first:

"You barely got past #11 on short notice, and before that, you got sent to the shadow realm. If you really want to be the #1 contender and fight for the belt, you have to go through me first."

Check out Justin Gaethje's post and Arman Tsarukyan's response below:

Tsarukyan appeared to be in line to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311, however, a back injury suffered during his weight cut forced him out of the bout one day before the event. UFC CEO Dana White expressed that the No.1-ranked lightweight will likely need to defend his ranking before fighting for the belt.

Rafael Fiziev believes Justin Gaethje deserves a title shot

Rafael Fiziev has shared the octagon with Justin Gaethje twice, coming out on the losing end both times. The No.11-ranked lightweight recently claimed that his past opponent deserves to fight for the title. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Ataman' claimed:

"I wish so much he can fight for the belt. I wish it so much, man, and I think he deserves it more than anybody on this division. More than everybody, forsure, and I hope he gets it. I'm with him. If he fights against Islam [Makhachev], I'm with him. I'm on his side."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments on Justin Gaethje fighting for the title below:

Fiziev claimed that Gaethje deserves the opportunity more than Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Ilia Topuria. He noted that the No.3-ranked lightweight was in line to fight for the lightweight belt before taking a UFC 300 BMF title clash against Max Holloway. 'Ataman' added that Tsarukyan had his chance and pulled out, while adding that Oliveira also deserves a title shot but not as much as 'The Highlight'.

