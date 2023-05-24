"You beat both badly" - Fans hype up Mike Perry as he calls for backup spot in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash

Mike Perry has suggested that he'd be willing to serve as the backup/replacement fighter for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight.

A former UFC welterweight, Perry has established himself as one of the top stars in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing over the past couple of years. 'Platinum' took to Twitter earlier today and volunteered to be the backup fighter in case Paul withdraws from his scheduled fight against Diaz.

The Paul-Diaz professional boxing matchup is set to take place on August 5, 2023. It'll mark former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz's pro boxing debut, as he goes up against the 6-1 pro boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul. Both Paul and Diaz have accused one another of being afraid and claimed that their opponent would pull out of the fight.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Mike Perry insinuated that he foresees Paul withdrawing from the matchup against Diaz. Putting forth his name as a potential replacement who could fight Diaz, 'Platinum' wrote:

"I should be the back up fighter in case @jakepaul doesn’t show up to fight @NateDiaz209"

A closer look at UFC veteran Mike Perry's professional boxing and bare-knuckle boxing record

Mike Perry's professional boxing record is that of 0 victories and 1 defeat. His lone pro boxing bout witnessed him suffer a fourth-round KO defeat against Kenneth McNeil back in March 2015. Meanwhile, Perry's professional MMA record stands at 14 wins and 8 losses. Since entering the bare-knuckle boxing realm, 'Platinum' has gone 3-0 under the BKFC banner.

In his most recent bare-knuckle boxing bout, which transpired at BKFC 41 in April of this year, Mike Perry defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO.

While Perry is still under contract with the BKFC, he's time and again hinted that he could cross over to the professional boxing dominion for fights against YouTuber-turned-boxers such as KSI and Jake Paul. Regardless, as of this time, Perry hasn't been roped in as the backup fighter for the upcoming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight.

