"You broke so many hearts" - Fans react to Mackenzie Dern's "sensational" UFC 298 media day look in denim and tube top

Mackenzie Dern recently showed up for her UFC 298 media day duties and spoke to reporters about this weekend's exciting pay-per-view event and her upcoming women's strawweight fight against Amanda Lemos.

Dressed in an appealing tube top with denim jeans for her interviews, Dern sent fans into a frenzy after posting a video of her media day appearance on social media. Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

"Splendid, sensational, awesome."

"You broke so many hearts with your new boyfriend's picture."

Dern notably went through a harrowing divorce last year, separating from her longtime partner, pro-surfer Wesley Santos. Nevertheless, she appears to have moved on with her life and recently took her new relationship public.

She's dating fellow Brazilian MMA fighter Antonio Trocoli, and the couple have been together for the past year. The 33-year-old competes in the 205-pound division and has a professional record of 12-3.

He won a UFC contract after beating Kenneth Bergh via first-round submission on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019. However, his victory was later overturned to a no-contest due to a failed doping test, and his contract was canceled.

Mackenzie Dern discusses training process for Amanda Lemos fight at UFC 298

Mackenzie Dern recently spoke about her upcoming fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 and broke down how she's in a different state of mind than last year. Dern is stepping in to replace Tatiana Suarez, who was forced to pull out of this fight due to injury.

Last year, Dern went through tough divorce proceedings; she changed her primary training gym and her manager. Given all that was going on in her private life, it's no surprise she couldn't train the way she wanted to for her fight against Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 last November.

While Dern is coming off a second-round knockout loss against Andrade, she's ready to face Lemos with a fresh mind and body. Speaking at the UFC 298 media day interview, she said:

"In these four weeks, I trained more than I was able to train in the two months I prepared for Jessica. So, just because that page was turned, thankfully, financially, emotionally, and physically... I’m so happy where I’m at right now... The page is turned, totally at a better place in my life, and a win or loss is part of life."

