"You can draw inspiration from that - Jamahal Hill says Alex Pereira’s rise from tire shop to UFC glory inspires him

Jamahal Hill recently opened up about Alex Pereira’s journey to stardom, which inspired the former light heavyweight champion and many others in the MMA world.Pereira, who had a difficult childhood, overcame numerous challenges to reach his current position. While growing up, he worked in a tire shop, which motivated him to overcome adversities in life. The Brazilian subsequently transitioned to MMA, where he rose to prominence with impressive knockout performances in the UFC.In a recent YouTube video, Hill praised Pereira:''Yeah man, shout out to [Pereira]. He's like, this dude is impressive. You can't not be a fan of what he does. He said something in the face off before the fight. He said, 'I don't want to go back to the tire shop.' Like anybody that came from nothing that grinded to get to this point, they feel that. They feel that. They feel that they don't want to go back to that struggle or where they were, whenever they were dreaming of being where they are. Yeah, man. It's definitely you can definitely draw inspiration from that. You can definitely draw a lot from that.''He continued:''I was there. You can feel the energy when he won, whenever he got the victory and everything, you know, he set everything on fire, you know. Yeah, that's a good thing. Shout out to him. Keeping the division alive, keeping it exciting, you know, having the biggest star in the sport right now in your division. It does nothing but motivate you.''Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (via Home of Fight X post):Notably, Hill and Pereira headlined the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view card last year, where the reigning light heavyweight kingpin knocked out Hill with a brutal left hook in the opening round.PFL champion thinks he could defeat Alex PereiraIn a recent exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow earlier this month, PFL light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson expressed confidence in his chances against Alex Pereira:''I’m not going to come out here and be like 'I can outstrike Alex Pereira.' Of course not, that’s stupid...I know you fight at what you’re good at. I throw hands a little bit to make them counter back to get me to the takedown but I’m not going for a straight striking battle with them...So let me get all three belts the PFL, Bellator and then UFC so I can walk off into the sun.'' [Pereira became a two-time UFC 205-pound kingpin by defeating Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC 320 last Saturday.