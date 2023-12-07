“You can’t get any better tangible proof than that” – Smilla Sundell says ONE Championship and UFC on equal footing in martial arts

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell believes ONE Championship and UFC is way ahead of the chasing pack when talking about some of the biggest organizations across the martial arts sphere.

However, where ONE truly stands out is with its offering. Unlike other promotions, the Singapore-based fight company delivers the absolute best in Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts, guaranteeing fight fans an exciting and eclectic night of action filled with highlight-reel-worthy knockouts and slick submissions.

Speaking with Essentially Sports, Smilla Sundell believes that ONE’s viewership numbers and emphasis on striking make it the best combat sports organization on the planet. They are, after all, the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“Yeah, I think those are the biggest ones in the world because the [viewership] numbers show it. I think you can’t get any better tangible proof than that."

She added:

“Definitely. Because then I understand the game more. It’s better to see strikes being thrown than figuring out how long control time was on the ground. But I started learning MMA now, so soon, I think, I will need to incorporate some of those into my game.”

Smilla Sundell eyes potential move to MMA after her big win at ONE Fight Night 14

The Swedish superstar added another big win to her resume in September, scoring a stunning third-round knockout against reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Since then, fight fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next fight.

Though we still don’t know who Smilla Sundell will face in her next outing, we do know that she has been training in MMA for a potential transition to the sport, just as her teammate Stamp Fairtex did in 2018. Since then, Stamp has amassed an impressive 11-2 record in MMA and currently sits as the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

“I say that I can be a lot in this sport, and I think even in kickboxing, and hopefully MMA in a few years,” Sundell said in a prior interview with Will Harris Productions.

Are you excited to see Sundell make the move to mixed martial arts someday?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.