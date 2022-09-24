You can transform me into a sh*t naked NFT - Paulo Costa provokes Darren Till with NSFW Twitter thread, suggests OnlyFans collaboration

Paulo Costa is taking aim at fellow UFC middleweight Darren Till as he continues his campaign for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

In a series of hilarious Twitter posts, 'Borrachinha' provoked Chimaev's teammate Darren Till. The Brazilian initially referenced Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments about Chimaev not having "good people" around him and directed his remarks towards Till with an edited picture of the Liverpudlian.

In another tweet, the Brazilian proposed that the two launch a joint OnlyFans profile and split their earnings.

Paulo Costa followed up with another tweet and hilariously suggested that he would even let 'The Gorilla' turn him into a "s***naked NFT."

Paulo Costa adamant about fighting Khamzat Chimaev in last contractual UFC bout

Paulo Costa seems highly determined to take on Khamzat Chimaev, who has looked nearly unstoppable inside the cage. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian revealed that a fight against 'Borz' is all he wants for his next octagon outing, which will also mark the final fight of his current UFC deal:

"If you are Dana White and you're asking me right now, make that [Khamzat fight]."

During the appearance, Costa also mocked the Chechen-born Swede for giving up on making weight at UFC 279 due to health complications:

"You [Chimaev] are disturbed. So crazy, 'Uh, I cannot do this, I will die!' So, I think I need to fight that guy. Do something."

Watch Costa discuss a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

The tension between the two started when they got involved in a heated altercation at the UFC Performance Institute just days before UFC 279. 'Borz' challenged Costa to fight him on the spot but he was held back by his teammates.

While the Brazilian seems eager to settle their differences inside the octagon, Chimaev hasn't shown any interest in the matchup.

Nevertheless, it will be an intriguing matchup for the fans. The fight could happen as Chimaev now plans to return to fighting at 185 pounds.

'Borz' is currently unbeaten in his career and holds a perfect 12-0 record. Six of those victories have come in the UFC, with a lopsided submission win over Kevin Holland being the latest.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold in August.

