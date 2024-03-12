"You crushed UFC 299" - Fans shower love on Megan Olivi's behind-the-scenes moments from Miami

Megan Olivi, who's been a mainstay in the MMA community for over a decade, is beheld as one of the most beloved on-screen personalities in the UFC. Olivi has now unraveled behind-the-scenes photos and a video from her UFC 299 fight week. That, in turn, appears to have intrigued many in the MMA community, with fans directing words of high praise toward her.

In recent years, the popular journalist and on-screen personality has become integral to the UFC's broadcasting team, serving at most UFC PPV events. The 37-year-old New Jersey-born Olivi notably served as a roving reporter at UFC 299 (March 9, 2024) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, USA.

Olivi has now uploaded multiple photos and a video to an Instagram post. Some of the photos also featured her husband, former UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez. Furthermore, her statement in the post read as follows:

"Some of my favorite Miami moments .. and lots of mirror pics #ufc299 #miami #miamibeach #travelgram #meganolivi #sanguich #cote #kusama"

Many MMA fans subsequently waxed lyrical about Megan Olivi. One Instagram commenter was seemingly happy about Olivi trying the local cuisine, whereas another was glad she enjoyed the 305 (i.e., Miami City).

One fan praised Olivi's choice of footwear, while another indicated that she carried off her pink outfit flamboyantly. Furthermore, a commenter graded her event coverage at UFC 299 as an "A+" and noted that they're eager to see her at the UFC's event in Spain.

Moreover, one netizen urged UFC CEO Dana White to induct Olivi into the UFC Hall of Famer next year. The fan also predicted that she'd likely have a Hall of Fame moment at the UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) event and wrote:

"You crushed UFC 299. One of your best yet. UFC 300 is going to give you that hall of fame moment. I just know you will do amazing."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Megan Olivi expresses her gratitude after her incredible UFC 299 experience in Miami

The UFC 299 co-headlining matchup witnessed MMA legend Dustin Poirier's thrilling KO victory over France's Benoit Saint Denis. Besides, the main event saw 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's dominant bantamweight title defense against archnemesis Marlon Vera. The event was hailed as a massive success by fans and experts, including Megan Olivi.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Megan Olivi recounted her tremendous experience in the city of Miami and the UFC 299 event. She opined that the fight week and fight night were both phenomenal. In addition, the reporter implied that she loves her job and is truly blessed. An excerpt from Olivi's statement in the post read as follows:

"Saturday night in MIA the County of Dade! Perhaps one of my favorite fight cards and definitely one of my favorite host cities. UFC 299 you were better than we could have hoped! Bravo, bravo, bravo to ALL of our athletes and those unbelievable performances."