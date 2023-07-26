“You’d be a fool to watch that” - Justin Gaethje tells fans to skip Crawford vs. Spence fight in favor of UFC 291’s ‘best show on earth’

Justin Gaethje is making sure fans don't miss out on his upcoming lightweight rematch at UFC 291. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it promises to be a spectacle like no other.

The main event will feature a lightweight rematch between former interim UFC Lightweight Champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both renowned for their relentless fighting styles. Adding to the excitement, they will also be competing for the symbolic "BMF" title, making this showdown even more electrifying.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' pulled no punches in promoting his fight with Poirier and urged fight fans to prioritize UFC 291 over the welterweight boxing fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., scheduled for the same night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Gaethje confidently asserted:

"You guys are in for the best show on Earth. Best live show on Earth. There's a boxing match [Crawford vs. Spence] Saturday night, but you'd be a fool to miss this fight and watch that. This is where it's at."

The matchup between Poirier and Gaethje is one that fight fans have eagerly awaited since they first met at UFC on Fox in April 2018, a bout that Poirier won by fourth-round TKO. The intense showdown was hailed as the "Fight of the Year" by several media channels.

With Gaethje's fierce determination and Poirier's proven skill, UFC 291 promises to deliver an unforgettable night of high-octane action, making it a must-watch event for fight enthusiasts.

Justin Gaethje wants a fight against Islam Makhachev to redeem his previous loss to Khabib Nurmagmedov

In the interview with TMZ Sports, Justin Gaethje expressed his interest in fighting Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. He sees this potential matchup as an opportunity to avenge his heartbreaking loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje previously faced Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 254, where he suffered a technical submission loss due to a triangle choke in the second round.

Gaethje believes that defeating Islam Makhachev, who is considered a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, would allow him to redeem his loss to the former champion indirectly.

"Yeah. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, this will be two opportunities to kind of get my losses back. Khabib beat me. Islam is kind of his prodigy [sic]. So, I can kind of get that fight back a little bit. You know he [Makhachev] beat Oliveira. So, I can certainly get a two-for-one deal on that one."

Gaethje is currently focused on his upcoming rematch against Dustin Poirier, scheduled for UFC 291. This fight is a chance for Gaethje to avenge his loss in their previous encounter and regain momentum in the lightweight division.

