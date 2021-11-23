"You'd get smoked in a real fight" - Nate Diaz slams Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' went after him on Twitter

Nate Diaz put Jake Paul on blast after 'The Problem Child' jibed at him on Twitter. The Stockton native claims Paul would get 'smoked' in a real fight and that's why he only chooses to box against wrestlers.

"He sucks jake. You’d get smoked in a real fight tho. You can’t really fight. Boxing matches with wrestlers only. Let that sink in," Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



Let that sink in @jakepaul He sucks jakeYou’d get smoked n a real fight thoYou can’t really fightBoxing matches with wrestlers onlyLet that sink in @jakepaul He sucks jake You’d get smoked n a real fight tho You can’t really fight Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in

It all began with Ben Askren saying he thinks Jake Paul is a decent boxer. Askren and Paul fought each other earlier this year, with the YouTube star emerging victorious via a first-round knockout. On Lex Freidman’s podcast, Askren said the following:

“So the thing I said when I went in to fight him [Jake Paul] is maybe he’s good or maybe he’s not. We really have no idea to this point, you know. I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was. And so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is a chance that Jake is kind of good at this. I think what played out is he’s kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he’s not bad, I’ll say that much."

Subsequently, Diaz took to Twitter to jibe at Askren, calling him 'a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box'.

That's when Jake Paul took notice and defended his former opponent by pointing out to Diaz that he has six times as many losses as Ben Askren. This prompted Diaz to hit back at Paul with the tweet mentioned in the beginning of this article.

Jake Paul's boxing skills will be put to the test in December

We will soon find out whether or not Diaz's claims about Jake Paul's boxing skills hold true as the YouTube star is set to fight British professional boxer Tommy Fury on December 18th. Fury happens to be the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tommy Fury is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record as a professional boxer while Paul is 4-0. Paul, however, is yet to face a professional boxer in the ring while all of Fury's past opponents are pro-boxers.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik