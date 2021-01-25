'You dodged me kid' - Tony Ferguson slams Dustin Poirier's 'champion' comments

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson believes that Dustin Poirier found a way out of facing the Boogeyman in the Octagon.

In the post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier stated that he should be considered the lightweight champion if Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to stay retired at 29-0. An elated Poirier wrote on Twiter, "I am the champion."

Tony Ferguson seems to have taken offense to Dustin Poirier's claims of being the 'uncrowned champion' of UFC's lightweight division. According to El Cucuy, Poirier has been avoiding a fight with him.

Good Fight But You Dodged Me Kid. # SeeYouSoon -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/KhC0ITMPi8 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 25, 2021

The two former interim lightweight champions were slated to fight in 2020. However, it is believed that due to contract negotiations the fight could not come to fruition. A fight against Conor McGregor appeared to be more alluring to Dustin Poirier and it was soon announced that the Diamond would be facing the Irishman at UFC 257.

Tony Ferguson was displeased at this decision and trashed Poirier for taking 'bribe money' from Conor McGregor. Ferguson tweeted the following last year:

“You want to take Conor’s f***ing bribe money to go an open up your academy? You should be saving your money, paying it, donating your time and all this other stuff. You should have had your academy already. You’ve been fighting for years. That’s some bullsh*t excuse to not want to fight."

Who will Tony Ferguson face following his loss to Justin Gaethje?

After a brutal beatdown by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Tony Ferguson suffered his second consecutive loss at UFC 256 against Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. The Brazilian dominated the Boogeyman throughout the fight and won via unanimous decision.

However, Ferguson displayed the mental fortitude that he is well known for during the contest. Refusing to tap to Oliveira's armbar submission, the Boogeyman sent a message to the lightweight roster that he cannot be counted out.

There are many interesting matchups awaiting Tony Ferguson. Following their recent defeats at UFC 257, both Conor McGregor and Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker are certainly in the mix for a fight against Ferguson.

There has also been speculation about Nate Diaz's return to the lightweight division. Tony Ferguson would be the perfect opponent to welcome Diaz back at 155 pounds. UFC president Dana White, however, has ruled out any such matchup.

Nevertheless, the lightweight division of the UFC is currently stacked. Any Tony Ferguson fight tends to be a phenomenal show for the fans. It will be interesting to see who will be the Boogeyman's next dance partner in the Octagon.