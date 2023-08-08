UFC welterweight Ian Garry and middleweight Chris Curtis were training together when a slight injury to Curtis sparked concern from Garry in a quite wholesome interaction.

Garry and Curtis were sparring when the latter stopped abruptly and expressed pain while holding his rib region. The two fighters then diagnosed the issue while in the cage, with Garry inquiring with utmost concern:

“You good? [I think I separated my rib] Oh no. You good? [Oh no, I feel it moving] Take a breath. Oh hold on. Here? [Yeah I think you separated that rib] Give it a sec bro. Give it a breath bro. That second one that dug in was your elbow? Take a breath.”

Chris Curtis then immediately wanted to get back to action and complete the ongoing round, however, he was met with stern opposition from Ian Garry. Garry entreated Curtis not to risk the injury and advised him to play it smart when training so that he could capitalize on his professional career:

“No, no, no. No, no, no. Stop being an idiot. BRO! I’m gonna jump the f**k out of the ring. [Come on, it’s a rib] I know it’s a rib. [Layla make him fight] You’re too tough for your own good. You’re fighting soon. Listen- [I got six weeks] I know you got six weeks [Ian buddy come on, finish the round] You’re going to come in the next one. Trust me. This is where you being smart is going to get you to the f*****g top five, the belt, all of that shit. You don’t need to be tough here.”

Check out Garry's concern for Curtis in the clip on Twitter below:

Ian Garry's concern for Chris Curtis and timely presence of mind gets a warm reception from fans on Twitter

Fans on Twitter were enamored by Ian Garry's response and awareness to Chris Curtis' rib pain while the two were training:

"Good way to talk to a veteran fighter that’s too stubborn and tough for their own good. I love The Actionman and you were looking out for him. This was cool to see."

"Wow Ian is actually a good f*****g dude. Won me over with this."

Both Ian Garry and Chris Curtis have their next fights confirmed and announced and are in fight camp. Garry is scheduled to face off against Geoff Neal in a welterweight bout at UFC 292 on August 19. Meanwhile, Curtis will go up against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 in September.

Check out the comments from fans below:

