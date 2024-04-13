"You don’t wanna mess with tinkiwinki tho" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's bizarre announcement claiming Michael Chandler fight is on

For the second time in four months, Conor McGregor has claimed that his return fight is official against Michael Chandler in June.

In a surprise social media post on April 12, McGregor emphatically claimed that the matchup was now official despite no public release of the news from the UFC. 'The Notorious' accompanied the supposed announcement with a puzzling picture of himself facing off with an unnamed man wearing a yellow suit.

McGregor wrote in the caption:

"THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS. CHANDLER! See you on the date I said."

Fans were skeptical of the post upon initial viewing but some were optimistic and predicted an official announcement during the UFC 300 broadcast on April 13.

McGregor previously posted a video on New Year's Eve 2023 "announcing" his return to the UFC against Chandler would be on June 29 as the headliner of the International Fight Week pay-per-view card. However, the matchup was never confirmed by the UFC front office and later refuted by Dana White who said the matchup was instead being targeted for the fall.

Conor McGregor predicts "fireworks" at UFC 300

Conor McGregor is the most iconic figure in MMA history but will be just one of the thousands of fans looking forward to UFC 300 on the night of April 13.

After Dana White announced that post-fight bonuses would be increased to $300 thousand for UFC 300, McGregor gave his honest reaction on X, releasing his excitement for what he "guaranteed" would be "fireworks." He said:

"I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at @ufc 300! Can't wait!! This Saturday night on @espn PPV"

The first fight of UFC 300 will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. Former champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will get the event started.

The UFC 300 prelims will begin two hours later at 8 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card set to commence at 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

