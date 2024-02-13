“You don’t want it” - Jonathan Haggerty reveals he was already dismissive of Felipe Lobo’s threats after becoming champ-champ

Jonathan Haggerty sent a warning to Felipe Lobo before they were officially scheduled to fight.

In November 2023, Haggerty faced ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. ‘The General’ was coming off a legacy-defining Muay Thai world title win against Nong-O and kept the momentum going by securing a second-round knockout win against Andrade.

Following his impressive win, Haggerty approached Andrade’s cornerman, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo, and warned him about potentially fighting each other. The two-sport world champion had this to say about the situation during an interview with ONE:

“After I beat [Fabricio] Andrade, [Felipe Lobo] was in the corner, and I just told him straight, “You don’t want it.”

On Friday, Feb. 16, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event, Haggerty looks to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay throne against the always-dangerous Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 19 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to give Felipe Lobo ‘a beating’ at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty’s last two wins against Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade have made him one of the biggest superstars in ONE. Therefore, the two-sport world champion has gained added confidence to help grow his aura in the ring. During an interview with ONE, ‘The General’ had this to say about calling out Felipe Lobo:

“It’s not every day the champion is calling out a top contender. It should be the other way around…I just can’t wait to give him a beating."

Haggerty has been unbeatable since leaving flyweight and moving up to bantamweight. With that said, Lobo shouldn’t be overlooked, as the Brazilian challenger holds wins against Yodpanomrung and Saemapetch Fairtex under the ONE banner.