"You drug tested Jon Jones?" - Fans get hilarious in comments as Nina-Marie Daniele shows off joke eye damage from solar eclipse

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Nina-Marie Daniele's eye damage from the solar eclipse, which she jokingly displayed.

People in North America witnessed this extremely rare incident yesterday. For those who don't know, the term refers to the brief moment in which the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. In the process, it creates a shadow that completely or partially obscures the sun's light on Earth.

After 2017, this was the first time a total solar eclipse was observed in America. It was the first that Mexicans have seen since 1991 and the first that Canadians have seen since 1979. Until August 2044, this was the final solar eclipse that Americans were able to see.

Daniele, a prominent figure in the MMA community known for her comedic interviews and social media presence, recently shared a picture of her solar eclipse-related eye injury on X in Jest.

To put it in perspective, if one looks at the solar eclipse with the naked eye, they risk permanent damage to their cornea and retina. It takes only a few seconds for the damage to occur as well.

Fans soon rushed to the comments sections and hilariously joked about the eye damage. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''You drug tested Jon Jones?''

''That's more likely from throwing up or high blood pressure.''

''Looks like you been around @SStricklandMMA again''

''If you're blind, that means I've got a chance.''

Daniele's reputation in the MMA community has grown due to her social media presence and interactions with fighters, despite her non-combat sports background.

In June 2022, the former Playboy model made her foray into the world of mixed martial arts content creation. She debuted with an interview with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which took place during his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

When Nina-Marie Daniele criticized online MMA celebrities for their negativity

Some online personalities in the MMA community have come under fire from Nina-Marie Daniele, who claimed they are using negativity as a means of gaining attention.

Daniele expressed her dissatisfaction on social media, denouncing those who make fun of fighters to gain attention. She wrote on X:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

