"You have to earn this bradda" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin making homeless man do push-ups for money saw fans embroil in heated debate

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov got into a controversy for their treatment of homeless people.

The Dagestani duo ran into some homeless people on the street and made them do push-ups in order to earn some money. They laughed at the homeless men as they attempted to do push-ups. The internet had mixed reactions to the video where some called the act cruel and inhumane, while others did not find anything wrong with what they did:

"It wasn't even Khabib who "made a homeless do pushups", it was Abubakar. And they had a friendly interaction according to Javier and that homeless person himself"

One user called Nurmagomedov inhumane:

"If he was there and didn't stop the humilitating act, he is just as guilty. Money, fame, talent are all great, but if you lack basic human decency you are not a good person."

Another user said:

"How is that humiliating? Most people like yourself I’m sure, ignore and don’t even look at them, isn’t that worse?"

Another user mimicked Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"you have to earn this bradda"

Usman Nurmagomedov states Khabib Nurmagomedov will not corner Islam Makhachev for UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov coached Islam Makhachev after he retired and helped him become champion. However, he has since retired from coaching as well because he wanted to spend more time with his family. Per Usman Nurmagomedov, 'The Eagle' will not be in the corner for UFC 294, which will see Makhachev will defend his belt against Charles Oliveira in a rematch:

"He not gonna be corner Islam, nah he just train brother, always training. He just come to Dubai and training, stay with these guys, like this is very good energy you know. But how I know he's not come back (to coaching), he's not corner, he's not coach but he push all the time when he's in the gym, he's push everybody."

Usman Nurmagomedov seemed pretty confident that his brother would not return to coaching. However, he always trains with the fighters on his team and pushes them every time he is with them. He also frequently calls Islam Makhachev and his coaches to find out how they are doing.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 4:10 onwards):