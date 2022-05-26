"You ever taken a Barbie's head off?" - Israel Adesanya makes fun of Amber Heard describing physical altercation with Johnny Depp

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial saga. The trial has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks and as such, the court of public opinion is often gaged throughout different platforms of social media.

'The Last Stylebender' shared a meme of Amber Heard on his Instagram story. The video is from an earlier testimoney of Heard from a number of years ago.

The Instagram video caption read:

"When you're lying to your mom to get your siblings in trouble."

In his own words, Adesanya added:

"You ever taken a Barbie's head off?"

Israel Adesanya's Instagram story

Watch the meme here:

Israel Adesanya isn't the only member of the UFC to give his thoughts on the defamation trial. UFC commentator Joe Rogan expressed his support for actor Johnny Depp in a recent episode of his podcast.

Watching clips from the trial and offering his own opinion, Rogan suggested that Heard's recount of the events set a dangerous precedent for believing a fabricated narrative.

"I’m watching this trial and it’s a cautionary tale about believing in bullsh* t, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together.'"

The trial is in its sixth and final week. The jury is expected to take a few more weeks to deliver their verdict. With that in mind, It's likely that the trial's media dominance will continue until the court makes its ruling.

Watch Joe Rogan discuss the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial here:

Israel Adesanya reveals the only time in his career he was worried about UFC judges getting it wrong

The controversy surrounding UFC judging continues to be a prominent discussion, with even Israel Adesanya sharing his thoughts. The middleweight champion revealed that there has only been one time in his career that he was worried a fight would be scored incorrectly.

At UFC 236, the Nigerian-New Zealander faced Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight championship. The two fighters produced an absolute war and were rewarded with a Fight of the Night bonus.

Despite walking away with a unanimous decision victory, Adesanya admitted he thought it could have gone differently. During an interview with Combat TV, he said:

"I think the Gastelum fight was the only one where I was like please don't screw me over. That was the only one I felt like, 'Oh, don't f*cking screw me over. I won that sh*t.' But, nah. Most of my fights, I know I won. Even if it was close, I know I won. Finally watched the Robert fight, two months after the fight. I knew I won. Just because it was close, and he might have taken a round, people kind of like, it gets blown up more than it is."

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss UFC judging here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard