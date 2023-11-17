“You feel hungry” – Mikey Musumeci explains sense of accomplishment training Muay Thai

Upon his arrival in ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci was already recognised as one of the best grapplers in the world, if not of all time.

A five-time IBJJF champion, there aren’t many accolades left that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ could have possibly secured.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has accomplished a hall of fame worthy career at 27 years old.

Whilst he is always hungry to continue his pursuit of perfection in Jiu-Jitsu, the champ is also constantly on the hunt for new challenges that he can seek out.

His latest contest at ONE Fight Night 15 where he took on combat sports legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight showdown is a perfect example of this.

The biggest and most obvious one for any of the top grapplers under the ONE Championship banner is to start mixing up their training.

During his time with the promotion, Musumeci has spoken about potentially relearning Muay Thai having trained in the art of eight limbs at a younger age.

With the potential of making a transition to MMA at some point in his career, the flyweight grappling champion has been integrating some striking in with his training and finding a lot of benefit in it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about how tough it has been on his body with difficult training sessions that have pushed him to the limit.

Mikey Musumeci also said that the struggle has come with it’s fair share of benefits at the same time:

“While you’re dying and suffering [in Muay Thai training], everyone else is too, so it builds that camaraderie. You’re dying, but it’s a vibe of everyone dying together, so it’s not as hard, and you feel hungry.”

Whilst fans are all excited to see him continue his stellar run in the flyweight submission grappling division, Muay Thai Musumeci watch is in full effect.

