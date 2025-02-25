"You are a funny ret*rd" - Fans in splits as Paulo Costa calls for Dana White to e-mail fighters to prove that they were training in the last 5 days 

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's recent post on social media has caught the attention of several MMA fans on the internet. In a post uploaded to X, 'Borrachinha' asked UFC CEO Dana White to e-mail UFC fighters and question them about their recent activity in the gym.

"Elon Musk, Dana White should send e-mail for all UFC fighters now and ask them [to prove] they were training in the last 5 days."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

MMA fans took notice of Costa's post and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One person seemingly responded by giving Costa a backhanded compliment.

"You are a funny ret*rd."

Another individual took the opportunity to highlight the Brazilian's recent inactivity inside the octagon.

"You'd be fired, you only fight once every two years you bum."

One user joked that Costa's actions might result in the firing of some UFC athletes.

"You gonna get some people fired, my friend. LOL."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Paulo Costa's post

Dana White speaks on what convinced him to sign Patricio Freire

It was recently announced that Bellator veteran Patricio Freire will be joining the UFC and his first fight will be against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314. During a recent appearance at a press conference, Dana White was asked what convinced him to bring 'Pitbull' on board.

White revealed that it was simply a phone call with Freire that led to him joining the UFC.

"A phone call with him [convinced the UFC to sign him]. I think that obviously he's going to get the opportunity now to come in and challenge himself against the best in the world, and no matter where he's at in his career, beating Yair is a big deal."

Check out White's comments below:

