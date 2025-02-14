"You don't get to coach just world champions" - Daniel Cormier issues eye-opening reality check to Sean Strickland's coach following UFC 312

Daniel Cormier responded to the public beef between Sean Strickland and his coach Eric Nicksick following UFC 312. Cormier also shared his candid opinion on Nicksick's recent comment about wanting to coach "world champions."

At UFC 312, 'Tarzan' locked horns with Dricus du Plessis in a rematch to regain his lost crown. However, the American lost the bout via unanimous decision and also got his nose broken in the fourth round.

Although many commended Strickland for his bravery and perseverance in fighting with a broken nose, coach Nicksick did not share the same sentiments and called his pupil's performance "very underwhelming."

Nicksick recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and publicly criticized 'Tarzan' stating that his pupil must decide whether he wants to compete for the title and legacy or money.

Nicksick also stated his desire to coach "world champions" and went on to say:

"I think he needs to evaluate what he wants to do in this sport. If it’s just to make money, then that’s great. Let us know. I want to coach world champions, so my motivations are different."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments about Sean Strickland below (4:10):

Now, Cormier has reacted to Nicksick’s above remarks. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

“The only area that I think coach Nicksick was wrong was that I wanna coach world champs. Not everyone is gonna be a world champ. You don’t get to coach all world champs.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:56):

According to Cormier, coaches should train and work with a variety of athletes and not only champions.

Additionally 'DC' also disclosed that during UFC 312 between rounds, Strickland disregarded his coach's instructions and walked, which was not a respectable gesture.

Sean Strickland is parting ways with Eric Nicksick

Coach Eric Nicksick's public criticism of Sean Strickland has angered him. The former UFC middleweight king talked to his supporters about the challenges he had in getting ready for the pay-per-view.

Additionally, 'Tarzan' disclosed that he and his coach are parting ways and perhaps Nicksick won't corner him.

"I like Eric. He’s a friend of mine. He’s going to continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

