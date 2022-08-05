"You good champ? Google saying you're dead" - Fans left bewildered as Google claims Conor McGregor died on August 4

MMA fans have been left speechless after Google appeared to mistakenly list UFC megastar Conor McGregor as dead.

One fan randomly searched the Irishman and was left shocked to discover that according to Google, the former champ-champ passed away yesterday, August 4:

"Wtf is this? Searched Conor dead and this is what came up? @TheNotoriousMMA you good champ? Google saying you're dead"

Understandably confused by the news, one fan revealed they had even checked Wikipedia, which also listed 'Notorious' as deceased:

"Why is Conor McGregor listed as dead on wiki lol?"

The Dublin-born fighter fuelled questions about his retirement from MMA with a series of cryptic tweets yesterday. One fan wondered whether his rumored retirement had anything to do with Google's error:

"he really retired now he's actually dead"

Most of the fan reactions on Twitter to the news were aimed at McGregor's Twitter account, with fans clearly hoping for a response that would prove he is very much alive:

"Hey man, Google says you're dead, you good?"

Another fan asked the Irishman to Google himself:

"If you search your name on google it says you are dead."

Check out some of the other fan reactions to the 'news' here:

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor will fight again in the octagon

UFC legend Urijah Faber is considered by many to be one of the best fighters to have never held a belt.

During McGregor's most active time in the UFC as he climbed the 145lb roster, 'Notorious' and Faber appeared as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 22. It is usually customary that the two coaches then face-off at the end of the show, but instead the Irishman and 'The California Kid' formed an unlikely bromance.

Fast-forward to now, with Faber retired and McGregor as the biggest star in UFC history, the American believes 'Notorious' will return to the octagon because of a burning desire within:

"He's got an internal desire to show that he's the baddest guy on the planet. Now, whether he's been cushioned up a little bit because of all the perks that he has from being the wealthiest athlete in the world, at this point, or for that one year, at least. Who knows, but he still - that doesn't change who you are when you think you're the baddest dude, you know, that's like an internal thing. So, I think he probably will fight, yeah."

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a serious leg injury last year. Dana White has previously stated that he expects McGregor to return to the octagon by early 2023 but rumors have suggested the Irishman is eyeing up a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Catch Urijah Faber's interview here:

